Transportation Commission passed Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan plan

The State Transportation Commission passed a motion in support of Governor Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan plan.

The Commission authorized the sale of $3.5 billion in road and bridge building bonds.

During Whitmer's State of the State Address she asked the Transportation Commission to issue state road bonds, which they passed Thursday morning.

The Commission unanimously voted to authorize the Michigan Department of Transportation to sell the bonds for 49 projects, which includes completely rebuilding essential state-owned freeways and bridges. The vote also approved 73 new projects across the state.

The Governor said her administration can add and expand 122 major new projects and "nearly double the amount available to fix roads over the next 5 years than if we wait," Whitmer said Wednesday night.

"But let me be clear: these new projects will only address the worst of our most highly traveled state roads. We still need the legislature to come up with a real, long-term solution to fix the roads," Whitmer said.

Whitmer will speak about her Rebuilding Michigan plan at a round table meeting at 10 a.m. News 10 will be streaming that meeting live.

