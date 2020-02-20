A new study finds half of transgender youth avoid disclosing their gender identity to doctors.

Researchers from the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh surveyed 153 transgender adolescents and teens.

47% said they intentionally withheld their gender identity to a doctor, even when they thought it may be important for their health.

Many said they felt uncomfortable, and did not know how to bring it up.

The study was led by researchers at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and published in 'Journal of Adolescent Health'

