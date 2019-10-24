New research from Japan suggests consuming more trans fats may increase the risk of dementia.

Scientists tracked about 16-hundred older adults for a decade.

Those with higher levels of trans fats in their blood were 50% to 75% more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease or dementia.

Experts say sweet pastries, margarine, candy, and croissants were the biggest culprits.

The study was led by researchers at Kyushu University (JAP) and published in 'Neurology'.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.