Trail hazards remain in Michigan weeks after snowstorm

The snowstorm that swept across parts of the Midwest and dumped as much as 2 feet of snow in Michigan last month formed ideal conditions for skiing and snowmobile riding, but crews are still clearing up fallen trees that are blocking trails.

The Iron Mountain Daily News reports that many trails remain open.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is cautioning people to be extra alert for logs, rocks or stumps that could be obscured under the snow.

Riders should also look out for low-hanging tree branches, rough trail conditions and water holes.

