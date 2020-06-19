Traffic expected to be heavy at Mackinac Bridge this weekend

There's a traffic alert for anyone heading to Michigan's Upper Peninsula this weekend.

There have been long delays of at least an hour at the Mackinac Bridge in recent weeks. To avoid lines at the bridge, the Michigan Department of Transportation is telling drivers not to drive Northbound on I-75 between 2 and 6 p.m. Friday. Likewise, avoid driving Southbound on I-75 Sunday between 10 a.m and 4 p.m.

The bridge toll workers are taking cash again, so look for the cash-only lane if you want to pay with bills. MDOT also says typically lines are not as long at the cash-only lanes.

Touch-free credit card and phone payments are also still available.

