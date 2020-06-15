Traffic alert: Road closures by Ingham Co. Road Dept. Monday

The Ingham County Road Department is closing two areas for roadwork Monday, June 15.

In Leroy Township Meech Road from Linn Road to Grand River Avenue will be closed for road construction from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In Locke Township Sherwood Road from Webberville Road to Morrice Road will be closed for paving from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For updates visit the Ingham County Road Department's Facebook Page.

