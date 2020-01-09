Tracking winter weather on the way

The News 10 Weather Authority is tracking a winter storm headed our way.

We've been hearing over the last few days that this weekend could be a mess.

The National Weather Service says a winter storm watch is in effect starting on Friday thru Sunday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Freezing rain producing ice accumulations around half an inch possible. Sleet and snow may mix in at times, mainly north of I-69, but just light accumulations if at all. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, which may further increase later Sunday morning.

WHERE TO EXPECT IT:

Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston and Oakland Counties.

They say there could be power outages and tree damage due to the ice and strong winds, and travel could become nearly impossible.

They added that temperatures are expected to fall below freezing late Friday night into Saturday morning. Uncertainty exists whether temperatures will reach and drop below 30 degrees, which would then allow ice to accumulate on roads and may make for treacherous travel. Otherwise, ice accumulation may be confined to elevated surfaces, such as tree tops and power lines.

Residents should prepare for the possibility of extended power outages and avoid travel if possible.

This is a developing weather story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

