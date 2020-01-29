Track Your Refund

If you are ahead of the curve, and have already filed your taxes, you may be asking "where's my refund?"

According to the IRS refunds typically take 21 days after a return is received, that's barring no further review.

Whether you file electronically or on paper, the fastest way to get a refund is through direct deposit.

You can track the progress using the "Where's My Refund? app online, or you can download the free IRS mobile app IRS2go.

