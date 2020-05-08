Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch set to perform at Opry May 9

Grand Ole Opry members Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch are set to take the stage of the Grand Ole Opry Saturday, May 9.

They'll be joined by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who will be making her Opry debut, performing "Nobody But You."

The show begins Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT.

News 10 will be reairing the show on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Check your local listings to see which channel Circle is on in your area.

You can also watch the performance live on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

