Town bans older kids from trick-or-treating

If your Halloween plans include a visit to Chesapeake, Virginia, you may be in for a serious trick.

The city bans anyone older than 14 from trick-or-treating.

The law was introduced after an especially violent Halloween in 1968.

Anyone older than 14 caught trick-or-treating could face a $250 fine.

While the fine seems steep, it's nothing compared to the original 1970 ordinance which banned anyone older than 12 from participating. Law breakers then could have faced jail time.

Jimmy Kimmel mocked the crackdown on the holiday last year, and it appeared that embarrassed the city enough to make the law more lenient. They increased the age cap to 14 and replaced jail time with a fine.

It turns out though, that the whole thing isn't heavily enforced.

Chesapeake officials say in the 49 years a ban has been in place, no one has been arrested, fined or jailed for breaking this law. Police do not patrol neighborhoods checking ages.

The law's only purpose is to give police authority to take action, if needed, and city officials say that makes it a safer holiday for everyone.

