Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and state Rep. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) are hosting a town hall meeting about Michigan's new voting rights.

The town hall will discuss the election changes Michigan residents voted for in 2018, and how those changes will affect the voting process moving forward.

The meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at J.W. Sexton High School, 102 S. McPherson Ave. in Lansing.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.