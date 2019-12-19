Town hall held on PFAS contamination

The Michigan Army National Guard hosted a town hall Thursday night to discuss its current situation with PFAS contamination.

This past spring, tests found high levels of per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in two water samples at the Grand Ledge Armory, which led to a second round of testing.

Crews are out at the Grand Ledge Armory testing soil, ground water, surface water and storm runoff to understand where the PFAS contamination is and how high the levels are.

"We are also looking at our ground water flow to understand if there is any potential human health issues that may be present but at this point we don't have any reason to believe there is one," said Jonathan Edgerly, the Environmental Manager Michigan Army National Guard.

Edgerly said he wants people to know that they are working very hard and quickly to understand what is going on in that area.

"At this point, I would say they have no reason to be concerned, plus the Grand Ledge municipal water has been tested and has no PFAS detection," Edgerly said.

The meeting was held at the Grand Ledge Public School administration building.

Results from the testing are expected in the next few months.

