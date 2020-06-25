Total number of COVID-19 cases in MI hits 62,306

State officials confirmed 62,306 positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan with 5,886 deaths.

At least 34 cases have been linked to Harper's Restaurant & Brew Pub in East Lansing. All cases were reported in individuals ranging from age 19 to 23.

The Ingham County Health Department says people who were at Harper's between June 12 and June 20 should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Those in quarantine should stay home, watch for symptoms and distance themselves from other household contacts such as family and roommates.

Even those who tested negative should continue to self-quarantine, the release said, because the negative result could be false.

As of Thursday, June 25, Ingham County has confirmed 871 positive cases of COVID-19 with 29 deaths.

In Jackson County, 468 positive cases have been reported with 29 deaths.

Nationally, cases are continuing to rise.

Several states set single-day case records this week, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma. Some of those states also broke hospitalization records, as did North Carolina and South Carolina.

In an encouraging sign, as of last week, the number of deaths per day in the U.S. overall was actually declining, not rising in lockstep with new cases. Experts said that could reflect improved efforts by nursing homes to prevent infections, as well as the advent of effective treatments.

Also, a growing share of the new cases are among young people, who are more likely than older ones to survive a bout with the virus.

The virus has been blamed for over 120,000 U.S. deaths — the highest toll in the world — and more than 2.3 million confirmed infections nationwide. On Wednesday, the widely cited University of Washington computer model of the outbreak projected nearly 180,000 U.S. deaths by Oct. 1.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abott halted elective surgeries in the state's biggest counties in an attempt to free up hospital beds after the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 has more than doubled in two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.