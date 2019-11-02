Tornado sirens will be heard in Charlotte year-round

Starting Saturday, Charlotte residents will hear outdoor warning sirens once a month.

The City of Charlotte will be testing outdoor warning sirens at 1 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month, year-round.

In past years these tests have only been from April to October.

Eaton County has 35 sirens throughout the county as an early warning system to alert people to take shelter. The sirens are used for tornado warnings.

Want to know where the closest sirens are? Click here for a map.

