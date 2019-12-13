Topeka will pay you to move there

If you're looking to move, one American city is willing to pay you in order to do so.

The capital of Kansas is willing to pay people to move there.

City officials approved a new program, "Choose Topeka," that offers incentives in hopes to attract more people to live and work there.

The program partners with employers to offer $10,000 to renters and $15,000 to those who buy a home. The incentives are performance based. meaning you have to live in the community for at least a year before getting the money.

The city is hoping that the program will boost the area's population and work toward fostering an "intentional community."

