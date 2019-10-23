Top UAW aid pleads guilty to charges

A top aid of retired UAW Vice President Joe Ashton has plead guilty in an Ann Arbor courtroom to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Jeffery Pietrzyk is the 11th person to be charged in the federal investigation into Union corruption.

Investigators say he admitted to conspiring with other Union officials to take millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks used to buy jackets and watches for Union members.

"There is a strong case, but I think (unclear) will lead guilty because that's the right thing to do. Jeff wanted to accept responsibility for what he did," said Robert Singer, defense attorney.

"Of course I apologize. Of course I do. I'm sorry for what I did. Yes, I apologize to membership," said Pietrzyk, former UAW official.

Under sentencing guidelines, Pietrzyk faces up to 30 months in prison.

The UAW strongly denounced his conduct.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.