Top Halloween candy revealed

Halloween will be here before we know it!

Before you stock up on candy, we have which treat will make you the most popular on the block.

A new poll from Monmouth University finds the most popular candy is Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Snickers came in second, followed by M&M's.

Candy corn and Hershey bars tied for fourth with only 6% calling them their favorites.

The poll also found 8% of Americans say Halloween is their favorite holiday of the year.

