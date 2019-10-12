Top Halloween candy revealed

NBC, (WILX) - Halloween will be here before we know it!
Before you stock up on candy, we have which treat will make you the most popular on the block.
A new poll from Monmouth University finds the most popular candy is Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
Snickers came in second, followed by M&M's.
Candy corn and Hershey bars tied for fourth with only 6% calling them their favorites.
The poll also found 8% of Americans say Halloween is their favorite holiday of the year.
