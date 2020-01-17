A new report from the Centers for Disease Control finds too many Americans are sedentary.

It shows that in 2018 all 50 states had over 15% of adults who were physically inactive, meaning they don't walk, run, or even garden.

Puerto Rico had the highest rate of inactivity, and Colorado had the lowest.

And overall people living in the south were least likely to be active.

Physical activity guidelines recommend adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise each week.

