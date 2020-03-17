Tom Brady says his football journey will "take place elsewhere"

Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and former Michigan Wolverine, Tom Brady, is leaving the New England Patriots, according to a post on his Instagram account.

Brady, a four-time Super Bowl MVP, and three-time NFL MVP, has played his entire career with the Patriots after he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

In his 19 years in New England, Brady made it to 14 Pro Bowls, tossed 541 touchdowns, and led the Pats to a record 9 Super Bowl appearances.

In his post, Brady wrote, "Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments."

It was widely rumored that Brady and the Patriots could split during the offseason, as Brady became a free agent for the first time in his career.

It is unknown where Brady will play next year.

