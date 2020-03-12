Tokyo governor says canceling the Summer olympics is "impossible"

The Tokyo governor said today that canceling the Summer Olympic Games was "impossible", amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

She said Tokyo was coordinating and closely discussing with the International Olympic Committee and organizers "toward holding the games."

Earlier, she met with the Japanese Prime Minister to call for additional support measures in dealing with the virus outbreak and its impact on the local economy.

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee said he had received an apology from an executive board member who said the games should be delayed a year to two because of the coronavirus.

Organizers and the IOC have repeatedly said the games will open on July 24th as planned, with the paralympics opening on August 25th.

