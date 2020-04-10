Toilet paper shortage explained

We're getting a better idea of why toilet paper has been in such short supply.

Sales did surge more than 800% in mid-March, when people started hoarding the product as stay-at-home orders started going into effect.

Toilet paper demand is typically very steady, and the handful of companies that make it have tight profit margins.

They make enough to meet the usual demand, and avoid having to store bulky excess product.

There's also the divide between commercial grade toilet paper, and the plushier variety for home use.

They are made from different pulp, on different machines, and the commercial grade products aren't set up to make it to store shelves.

