Toddler shot in the head ruled an accident

Court documents show that the 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head with his father's gun.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the boy's father Lamarko Joseph, 26, says he placed his loaded gun on the dining room table on Dec. 3.

He reportedly saw the child walk past him towards that table but did not think anything of it.

Joseph sat down on the couch -- and that's when he said he heard the gunshot.

The boy was in critical condition for two weeks.

Jaz Miller, the mother of the toddler, and police are saying he is getting better. Miller said her son is stable and breathing on his own.

The paper reports the mother did not know Joseph had a gun.

Court documents show he told police he carried the gun around for protection.

Police say the gun was reported stolen two days after the shooting.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Ingham County Prosecutor issued criminal charges against Joseph.

He was arrested in the case and charged with one count of second degree child abuse, one count of a felon in possession of a weapon, and two counts of a felony firearm.

At this time Joseph is still in Ingham County Jail on $10,000 bail.

He could face up to a decade in prison if convicted.

Joseph is expected back in court on Jan. 17

