Toby Keith opens Jackson County Fair in August

Toby Keith, singer, songwriter, of the hit, "Should've Been A Cowboy," will be headlining the Jackson County Fair.

The fair announced the concert on Monday, Dec. 9.

He will perform on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 7 p.m.

His other hit songs are, “How Do You Like Me Now?!” and "Red Solo Cup," plus many more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th, 2019 and can be purchased at the Jackson County Fair Box Office, etix.com or can be charged by calling (800) 517-3849 or (517) 788-4405.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.