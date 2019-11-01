Tobacco use in PG-13 movies is up

A new government study reveals tobacco use in PG-13 movies has increased 120% over the past decade.

The large majority of those scenes were in biographical dramas, but most characters who actually used tobacco were fictional.

The Surgeon General has said watching smoking in movies may lead youth to begin smoking themselves.

Tobacco use across all top grossing movies remained stable.

The study was led by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and published in 'Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report'.

