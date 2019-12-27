Tobacco age raise has mixed reaction

The legal age to buy tobacco products has been raised from 18 to 21 years of age, which is gauging reaction from tobacco users and retailers.

"I don't think it's really going to affect much, but in the other aspect too, I don't think it's going to last very long. Somebody's going to find a loop hole or something just like the vaping devices," Wayne Ash, assistant manager at Admiral/Marathon Gas Station, said.

Some retailers received messages from corporate offices to no longer sell tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21, which comes after the Food and Drug Administration released a statement saying it is now illegal to do so.

Some people say they're on board with the new legislation while others disagree.

"I think it's a pretty good idea actually," David Costa said.

"I think it's a fair law, I mean just like alcohol, just like anything else is dangerous," Keven Felder said.

"People who are 18 have that nicotine dependency and I think that, you know, they should get some sort of pardon because they've been able to, you know, for so long," Caitlynn Fedewa said.

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department said they're aware kids are addicted to tobacco with the rise of popularity with vaping and they say this new legislation is a step in the right direction.

"These kids are addicted and we know they're going to continue to get vapes from other sources so we still have a lot of work to do with this problem," Marcus Cheatham, health officer, said.

The FDA said they intend to publish a final rule, updating its current regulations within 180 days.

The legislation change comes as part of a $1.4 trillion-dollar spending package signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 20.

