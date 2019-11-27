Titans set for State Final

The Jackson Lumen Christi Titans have a tough opponent this weekend in Pewamo-Westpahlia if they're going to win their fourth straight title and 12th for the program.

But despite being at Ford Field so often in the recent past, coach Herb Brogan says it doesn't get old.

"It's always very satisfying to get here,” he said. “We try to take it in stride. We understand how blessed we are to be here but our kids have worked hard and sacrificed an awful lot to get here, and we're at the final hurdle and we'll see what happens."

A win in Saturday’s division 7 state final would be the Titans' 36th straight, a great way to close out the season – especially for their seniors.

"It's been a joyride for me and the seniors,” said Running Back Walker Plate. “It's been emotional knowing that it's our last game and season together but we're happy the way it's turned out so far."

But before their 4th straight trip to Ford Field, the Titans won't be lost under the bright lights.

"I think you can get too comfortable with success and sometimes you forget what it took to get there,” said Brogan. “So the biggest thing that we've talked about is maintaining our focus."

If the Titans win on Saturday it will be the school's athletic department’s 50th state title in the last 51 years.

The Titans clash with the Pirates Saturday at 10 A.M.

