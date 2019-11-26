Tips for preventing food-borne illnesses

Thanksgiving is a time when many people give back including volunteering to prepare holiday meals.

It's also a time when people are handling food in unfamiliar settings, which could spread food-borne illnesses.

If you're going to prepare food make sure you start with washing your hands before preparing food and after handling any raw meat or poultry.

Also make sure you plan for appliances that are new to you.

If you're working in an unfamiliar kitchen, remember cooking times could be slightly different with different ovens so use a food thermometer.

Also be aware of time and temperature. For hot foods, keep them at 140 degrees Fahrenheit or above. For refrigerated foods or foods that are served cold, keep at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

Never let foods sit between 40 and 140 degrees for more than two hours.

