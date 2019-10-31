Tips for keeping kids safe on Halloween

Kids and their parents will be going out in droves to collect candy and enjoy the holiday.

Many parents are concerned about their kid's safety as they go door-to-door.

There is an alarming statistic from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says the number of young pedestrian deaths is four times higher on Halloween than any other night of the year.

That's because there fewer daylight hours and everyone is trick or treating and traveling to different Halloween events.

Drunk driving is also a factor that can turn your Halloween into a nightmare.

23 percent of pedestrian deaths on Halloween involve drunk or drugged driving.

The best thing a parent can do while they're out on Halloween is stay sober, drive slower than posted speeds, and avoid distractions while driving like social media and texting.

Thursday's stormy weather might also be an issue.

Steve Gonzalez, Deputy Chief East Lansing Police said, "Drivers might have limited visibility if it's raining out with the glare from other headlights or water on their windshields."

Trick-or-treaters should carry a glow stick or a flashlight with them.

Its great way to keep kids safe and it can be an accessory for their spooky costumes.

They should also walk facing traffic and use crosswalks.

Also, Emanuel Lutheran Church and School is holding a trunk or treat in its parking lot.

It's happening from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. on North Capitol Avenue.

