Tinsel and Tails event finds homes for pets in time for the holidays

Are you looking for a furry friend to cuddle with this winter?

It's that time of the year when the Capital Area Humane Society hosts its annual Tinsel and Tails event. Adoption fees are half off for adult dogs, cats, and kittens.

Cats and kittens are buy one get one.

The even will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Capital Area Humane Society on Grand River, Lansing.

People and pets can take pictures with Santa, and a bake sale as well.

"This is a wonderful holiday event for the entire family, including the furry, four-legged ones!" Capital Area Humane Society's President and CEO, Julia Willson said . "There is truly something for everyone at this event, from photos with your pet and Old St. Nick himself, to opportunities to purchase baked goods, or donate items to our animals. Come out and see us!"

