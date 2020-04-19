TinkrLAB and DOW team up to create 100K face shields

Melissa Rabideau, President and CEO of tinkrLAB announced the collaboration with DOW Corporation of Midland, MI and together will supply Face Shields to local hospitals through the State of Michigan.

The goal is 100,000 Face Shields to be laser cut and assembled by volunteers and distributed at no cost to medical facilities across Michigan.

The first batch of 2,500 Face Shields is scheduled to be picked up on Monday, April 20th at 1pm.

The pick-up location is at the Meridian Mall Food Court entrance located at 1982 West Grand River Ave, Okemos, MI.

“About 3 weeks ago we contacted Dow to help with our Face Shield project”, says Melissa Rabideau. “Within that time period, Dow formulated the material to be used, arranged for FDA approval, helped us do some testing and delivered material and supplies for this project.”

tinkrLAB is arranging the laser cutting locations and assembling the volunteers to clean, assemble and package the Face

Shields for distribution to the State of Michigan.

“It’s encouraging to have an international company as Dow partner with a small business like us to help fill an essential

need during a national emergency” says Melissa Rabideau.

tinkrLAB is still in need of laser facilities to cut the shields, volunteers to clean, assemble and package Face Shields.

Financial donations are also needed to cover costs such as cleaning products, utilities to run the lasers and other costs

associated with this project.

“Even though our tinkrLAB store is closed, we still need to contribute and use our talents to help those on the front lines keeping us safe,” says Melissa Rabideau. “I am thankful we are able to utilize our store facilities to organize and head up this project.” Visit tinkrLAB.com for donation information or visit our non-profit organization, www.helloSTEAM.org .