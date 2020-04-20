TinkrLAB and DOW deliever over 2,000 face shields Monday

TinkrLAB announced a partnership with DOW Corporation of Midland to supply face shields to local hospitals across the state of Michigan.

TinkrLAB announced the first batch of face shields is scheduled to be picked up on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Meridian Mall food court entrance located at 1982 West Grand River Avenue.

TinkrLAB said the goal is to distribute 100,000 face shields to medical facilities across Michigan.

“About 3 weeks ago we contacted Dow to help with our Face Shield project”, says Melissa Rabideau, president and CEO of tinkrLAB. “Within that time period, Dow formulated the material to be used, arranged for FDA approval, helped us do some testing and delivered material and supplies for this project.”

TinkrLAB said it is arranging the laser cutting locations and putting together volunteers to clean, assemble and package the face shields for distribution.

TinkrLAB said it still needs laser facilities to cut the shields as well as volunteers to clean, assemble and package face shields.

The company said financial donations are also needed to cover costs such as cleaning products, utilities to run lasers and other costs associated with the project.

“Even though our tinkrLAB store is closed, we still need to contribute and use our talents to help those on the front lines keeping us safe,” says Melissa Rabideau. “I am thankful we are able to utilize our store facilities to organize and head up this project.”

