Time to "warm up" for good health

The Blue Cross Blue Shield winter warm-up is underway!

Events began this week and go through Mid-March.

Registration ends on March 11 with the big 5k run on March 21 (our own David Andrews will be the MC).

Last year's Winter Warm Up (WWU) experienced significant growth, the free 5K training program had 850 participants at nine locations throughout the tri-county area.

There are significant life changing stories that surround the Warm Up but one stands out that the organization wanted to share.

Lisa signed up for the 2019 WWU from her living room chair after hearing the WILX PSA for the third time. She knew she needed to change her lifestyle, she had lost her father in his early 60's due to health issues from obesity, and was concerned she was on the same path. The first PSA had planted a seed and the second and third viewings convinced her that the WWU was something she had to try. She talked a friend into signing up for the program at Holt High School. This location offered excellent indoor and outdoor facilities, she could escape winter weather extremes and focus on her walking in the school hallways. She appreciated the Good Form instruction, the support of the coaches and camaraderie of the Holt Team. I was one of Lisa's coach's and was impressed with her regular attendance, positive attitude and hard work. I met her on the Hawk Island course at the end of the 5K finale, she was beaming and very emotional, "I didn't know that I could really do this!" Since then she has completed a 5K every month and has lost 57pounds! She has signed up for the WWU again and loves her Weight Watchers group. She is feeling and liking the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, especially the increased energy and improved physical ease during her workouts and daily activities.

Click here to warm up!

You can also follow along on the Winter Warm Up Facebook page.

