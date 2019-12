The "Tool Man" is coming home for one night only.

Comedian Tim Allen is best known for his show "Home Improvement," the "Santa Clause" franchise, "Toy Story" and his current show "Last Man Standing."

The Michigan native and Western Michigan University alum will perform his stand-up at the DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids, on July 18 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m.

