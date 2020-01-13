Tigernut flour chips coming to a store near you

A little-known superfood is featured in a new grain-free chip.
"Late July" is launching new tortilla chips made with tigernut flour.
Tigernuts are not really nuts they're more like a sweet potato.
The "Late July" chips come in two varieties, sea salt and sea salt and lime.
They are available now at select retailers, and will be sold nation-wide starting in March.
