Tigernut flour chips coming to a store near you

A little-known superfood is featured in a new grain-free chip.

"Late July" is launching new tortilla chips made with tigernut flour.

Tigernuts are not really nuts they're more like a sweet potato.

The "Late July" chips come in two varieties, sea salt and sea salt and lime.

They are available now at select retailers, and will be sold nation-wide starting in March.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.