Tickets on sale for Blink 182 at Common Ground

Blink 182 is coming to Lansing this summer.

The Common Ground music festival announced on Friday that the band behind "All The Small Things" and "What's My Age Again," will be performing at the event on Friday, July 10.

Common Ground will be taking place at the Cooley Law School Stadium, where the Lansing Lugnuts play.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with MiEntertainment Group and Common Ground to bring first class entertainment to Downtown Lansing,” added Lansing Lugnuts GM Tyler Parsons. “This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the Lugnuts and Cooley Law School Stadium, and we’re constantly looking at ways to activate the stadium year-round. This is a great opportunity to partner with a valued concert brand and we’re looking forward to a great show!”

Blink 182 is known as an American rock band influential in the pop punk music scene, according to the press release about the event.

They have sold over 150 million albums worldwide.

“As we enter the 21st year of Common Ground we are proud to announce a partnership between Common Ground, MiEntertainment Group, and Cooley Law School Stadium. This joint venture provides a new experience for fans of this long standing concert brand in Lansing.” says Jenna Meyer, Partner and Marketing Director for MiEntertainment Group.

Tickets for July 10th go on-sale to the public on Friday, January 31st at 12:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at www.commongroundfest.com.

