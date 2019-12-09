Tickets for Wicked in East Lansing on sale this week

Hear and see the magic of 'Wicked' when it returns to East Lansing next year.

The popular musical will be at the Wharton Center from April 1 to April 19, 2020.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m.

You don't want to miss the amazing performances of "Defying Gravity," and "Popular."

According to the official website of 'Wicked'the musical is set in the Land of Oz way before Dorothy arrived.

It's a tale of a young woman, Elphaba, born with "emerald-green skin" and a beautiful and popular woman, Glinda, who become friends, and share ups and downs in school, including being deemed as good and wicked.

You can visit this sitefor more information on the Wharton Center performance.

