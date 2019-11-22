Ticketing companies under investigation

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is launching a probe into several top live event ticketing companies -- claiming unfair and deceptive practices.

Stub-Hub, Live Nation, and Tickets-dot-com are among those involved.

A news release from the committee said a letter had been sent to these companies requesting more information.

Lawmakers particularly pointed to high, hidden fees and a lack of transparency putting consumers at risk of unfair treatment.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.