Ticketing companies under investigation

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is launching a probe into several top live event ticketing companies -- claiming unfair and deceptive practices.
Stub-Hub, Live Nation, and Tickets-dot-com are among those involved.
A news release from the committee said a letter had been sent to these companies requesting more information.
Lawmakers particularly pointed to high, hidden fees and a lack of transparency putting consumers at risk of unfair treatment.
