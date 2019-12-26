Thursday's weather was record-setting in mid-Michigan

The warm weather Thursday actually set some records here in mid-Michigan.

It was so warm that people had the chance to take their dogs to the park as if it were September and not December.

The temperature reached a high as 59 degrees, which set a new record. The previous record of 55 degrees was set back in 2016.

In Jackson, the high temperature was 60 degrees, which also beat a record.

The normal high for this time of year is 32 degrees, and we've been way above that temperature for a while now.

On Wednesday, Christmas Day, the weather reached a high of 57 degrees, but it didn't break a record.

The record for the highest Christmas Day temperature is 65 degrees and was set back in 1982.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

