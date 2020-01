The DeWitt Township Police are searching for three people who are wanted for questioning for stolen beer.

The beer was stolen on Dec. 31, 2019 at about 2:50 p.m.

If you have any information on them, please contact the DeWitt Township Police at 517-669-6578 or email them at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.