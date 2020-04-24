Three people escape from Okemos house fire

A home caught fire Friday morning around 11:15 a.m. All three residents escaped from the home alive.

'"I was taking a nap and my roommates were downstairs cooking and they woke me up, "Get out of the house, Get out of the house," and then I saw the smoke, heard the alarms and here we are,"' David Henderson, a resident of the home said.

David Henderson and his two roommates got out alive but not unharmed when a fire started in their house in Okemos.

"My roommate burned his hand but I don't think it was that bad, I know he's being treated for it so that good," Henderson said.

The fire started in the kitchen where Henderson's roommates were making donuts.

"Basically it sounded like it started off as a grease fire that got out of control," Chief Ken Phinney, Meridian Township Fire Department said.

Meridian Township fire chief, Ken Phinney says while no one had any life-threatening injuries, three people were taken to the hospital.

"We transported 3 people off the scene, two residents and one firefighter," Chief Phinney said.

The chief tells us his crew managed to put the fire out before it destroyed the house.

"Looks like we did a pretty good stop on the second unit. Doesn't look like there's major damage to the second unit, the first unit has some major damage to it," Chief Phinney said.

Henderson is grateful for that but still struggling to deal with the close call.

"It hasn't really hit me yet, I don't even know what to think right now, to be honest. I'm not calm, I just got all the tears out so, I don't know what to think until we understand how far the fire really got," Henderson said.

Henderson and his other two roommates are considering staying with family until they find out what can be done with their home. Everyone who was hurt is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

