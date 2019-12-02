Three officers shot in Kalamazoo

Three officers were shot overnight in Comstock Township, near Kalamazoo, on Sunday night.

Police said they were called to a home for a hostage situation around 10:30 p.m.

When officers heard gunshots they rushed inside the home.

That's when the suspect killed the homeowner, and opened fire on officers.

That suspect tried to run, but was caught.

All three officers are expected to be okay.

One was a Kalamazoo police officer.

Another worked for the Michigan State Police.

The agency of the third officer was not released.

