Three hospitalized after serious accident in Lebanon Township

Three people were hospitalized after a serious accident Friday evening.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says it responded to the two-vehicle accident just before 6 pm.

Authorities say a 55-year-old male from Belding was traveling eastbound on Colony Rd when he ran the stop sign at the Wright Rd intersection, hitting a southbound vehicle and overturned.

A 34-year-old male driver and a 39-year-old female passenger were in the vehicle that was hit.

The 55-year-old driver was taken to Sparrow Hosptial with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver and passenger were taken to Sparrow with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Names of those involved are not being released at this time.

