Three hospitalized after serious accident in Lebanon Township

LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized after a serious accident Friday evening.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says it responded to the two-vehicle accident just before 6 pm.
Authorities say a 55-year-old male from Belding was traveling eastbound on Colony Rd when he ran the stop sign at the Wright Rd intersection, hitting a southbound vehicle and overturned.
A 34-year-old male driver and a 39-year-old female passenger were in the vehicle that was hit.
The 55-year-old driver was taken to Sparrow Hosptial with life-threatening injuries.
The other driver and passenger were taken to Sparrow with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
Names of those involved are not being released at this time.
