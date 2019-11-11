Three dead in weather-related crash

Three people have died in a crash that occurred Monday morning near Charlotte.

The fatal crash occurred near the intersection of M-79 and Lacey Lake Road, about six miles west of the city, Eaton County Sheriff Deputy Adam Morris said.

Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash at about 8 a.m. Monday and discovered all three occupants in one vehicle were deceased.

There was one male, age 57, and two females, ages 64 and 81 in the vehicle that died in the crash, according to the office’s Facebook page.

All three occupants were from the Charlotte area. Names of the victims haven’t been released yet because some family members still need to be notified, Morris said.

The driver of the second car, a 30 year old woman from the Vermontville area, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Morris told News 10 poor road conditions caused by the weather were a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

