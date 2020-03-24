Three coronavirus cases reported Tuesday at state's psychiatric hospitals

Psychiatric hospitals in Michigan have experienced their first cases of coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services announced three cases on Tuesday of the disease among patients at its Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline and Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland, according to a news release.

“Our primary focus is the health and safety of our staff and the patients at our state hospitals,” said Robert Gordon, MDHHS director, in a news release. “We treat the spread of COVID-19 with the greatest seriousness and are taking many steps to address it.”

Two of the positive cases are patients at Walter Reuther and one is at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry. In addition, three staff members at Walter Reuther have tested positive for coronavirus.

The department said several weeks ago, isolation units were equipped in each of the state’s five psychiatric hospitals.

Additional cleaning measures have been undertaken at the facilities and staff and patients have been monitored closely for coronavirus symptoms for the last two weeks, the department stated. The hospital also stopped allowing visitors at the hospitals two weeks ago.

All State of Michigan psychiatric hospitals adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in regard to coronavirus.

No additional information will be provided about the patients or staff who tested positive.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

