Three Michigan counties experiencing 911 outages

Three counties in Michigan are experiencing 911 emergency call number outages.

The counties reporting these outages are Eaton, Hillsdale, and Kalamazoo.

They did so in Facebook posts early Friday Morning, as this post by Eaton County shows.

The counties say that if you have an emergency you should call their non-emergency lines.

The non-emergency numbers for the counties are as follows:

Eaton Co. Sheriff's Department - 517-543-3510

Hillsdale Co. Sheriff's Department - 517-437-7317

Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff's Department - 269-488-8911

These counties are also saying a resident can use the 9-1-1 emergency text service while the call centers work on this problem.

