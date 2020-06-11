Thousands without power after Wednesday storms

Thousands of people across Mid-Michigan are still without power after Wednesday’s thunderstorms rolled through the area, bringing down power lines and damaging buildings.

Jackson-based Consumers Energy’s outage map at www.consumersenergy.com/outagemap reports that there were almost 2,000 customers without power in Charlotte as of Thursday morning.

That number was 1,677 in Olivet and 139 in Vermontville.

There were just over 2,500 customers without power in Bellevue.

In Jackson, Consumers Energy reported that there were 2,622 customers without power. There were 766 customers powerless in Mason.

Most outages were scheduled to be restored with power either Thursday or Friday.

DTE Energy, based in Detroit, showed 357 customers without power in the Meridian area at www.outage.dteenergy.com/map.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light showed only one customer with no power at www.outages.lbwl.com/gridvu.

