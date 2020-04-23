Thousands of Detroit students get tablets and internet access

About 51,000 K-12 public school students in Detroit will get computer tablets and high-speed internet to help transition from classroom to virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools across Michigan closed in March as part of the state’s stay home order to slow the spread of the virus.

Many suburban districts quickly moved teaching online, but Detroit lagged because nine out of 10 students don’t have access to tablets, computers or the internet.

Each student in the Detroit Public Schools Community District is expected to receive a laptop by the end of the academic year in June as part of a $23 million initiative.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.