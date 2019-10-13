Thousands make strides against breast cancer

More than 2,000 people took part in the 21st annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Saturday.

It was a sea of pink at the Capitol Saturday as men, women, children, and news ten's Ann Emmerich took part in the walk.

"I had two sisters that passed from breast cancer and I really just want to be here to support it," said Debbie Duate.

Sande Kingsley is fighting meta-static breast cancer in her brain, liver, and lungs, yet she surprises everyone with her upbeat and positive outlook.

"It makes you change your perspective and finding joy in every single day because we don't know how many we have," said Kingsley.

If you didn't make it to the walk but would still like to donate, click the link to the right of this story.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.