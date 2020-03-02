Thousands line up to buy recreational marijuana in Lansing

Thousands of people lined up over the weekend in Lansing for their first chance to buy legal recreational marijuana.

Homegrown on Pennsylvania Avenue said about 2,000 customers came through its doors since sales became legal Friday morning.

Before that, roughly 500 people would show up over an average weekend.

The company said it added more full-time employees to keep up with the demand.

"It was a great weekend, the people were great and it really allowed for everything to run smoothly," said Chris Kretschmer, Homegrown manager.

Exact sales numbers from this weekend are not available just yet.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said since December 1 of 2019, marijuana sales have generated just under $32 million in sales.

