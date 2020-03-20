New research suggests getting in those daily steps may help keep your blood pressure down.

Scientists studied data from over 600 adults who wore an Apple Watch every day for five months.

People who had a higher daily step count had significantly lower blood pressure than those who were more sedentary.

Nearly half of Americans are estimated to have high blood pressure and many don't know it.

The study was led by researchers at University of California San Francisco and presented at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Sessions.

